Prescribed burn planned at Lochloosa Wildlife Conservation Area

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A prescribed burn is planned at Lochloosa Wildlife Conservation Area in Alachua County.

The St. Johns River Water Management District said it is conducting a 30-acre prescribed fire at the conservation area, which is in the Upper Ocklawaha River Basin.

Officials said the burn is meant to reduce hazardous fuel buildup and help maintain natural areas that depend on fire.

Prescribed burns are planned fires conducted under specific weather and safety conditions. The district said crews check wind and other weather factors before starting a burn to help manage smoke and reduce impacts to residents and drivers.

Officials said people nearby may temporarily notice smoke or ash.

Prescribed fire is used to reduce the risk of dangerous wildfires, manage plant growth, recycle nutrients and support fire-adapted plants and animals, according to the district.

The district said residents can follow its social media pages for updates on prescribed burns.

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