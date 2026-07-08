Orange County leaders consider banning e-bikes and e-scooters on elementary, middle school campuses

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders are considering new restrictions on the use of e-bikes and e-scooters, including a possible ban on these vehicles at elementary and middle school campuses.

Board members met Tuesday to discuss the proposal, which would prohibit e-bikes and e-scooters on those school campuses as part of an effort to address safety concerns.

The proposal would also limit the use of e-vehicles to people who have a valid driver’s license.

The board is expected to hear public comments on the measure during its July 28 meeting.

That meeting is also when members are scheduled to take a final vote on the proposed restrictions.

Officials have not yet announced whether additional changes could be made before the vote.

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