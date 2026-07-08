First look: New Epic Universe fireworks show debuts with music, fountains and fireworks

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Visitors to Epic Universe got their first look Tuesday night at the theme park’s new nighttime spectacular, featuring a combination of fireworks, dancing fountains and music inspired by the park’s five themed lands.

The newly debuted show brings together colorful fireworks displays and choreographed fountain performances, all set to a soundtrack featuring music from across Epic Universe’s five parks.

The nighttime event is designed to create a grand finale for guests’ park days, blending lights, water, music and special effects into one coordinated performance.

Tuesday night’s debut marked the first time guests were able to experience the full show, which will now become a nightly part of the Epic Universe experience.

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