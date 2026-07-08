Dangerous heat to build across Central Florida on Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — A stretch of dangerous summer heat is settling into Central Florida, with temperatures and heat index values expected to climb through the end of the workweek.

Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-90s on Wednesday, but high humidity will make it feel much hotter.

Heat index values are expected to range from 100 to 106 degrees across much of the area.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Marion and Flagler counties from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, when the combination of heat and humidity could increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

The heat is expected to increase on Thursday and Friday.

High temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 90s, with some locations approaching daily record highs.

Heat index values will also continue to rise, making it feel like 105 to 109 degrees during the hottest part of the afternoon.

While the heat ramps up, rain chances will be trending downward.

A plume of Saharan dust is expected to move overhead, helping suppress thunderstorm development.

As a result, only isolated showers or storms are expected Thursday and Friday.

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