‘Operation Green Light’ can help clear court debts, reinstate licenses in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller will host its 2026 Operation Green Light event online on July 8 and July 9.

This initiative allows individuals to resolve outstanding court obligations, save on collection fees and potentially reinstate their driver’s licenses.

The online-only event provides eligible individuals a chance to pay overdue court obligations while avoiding additional fees. Participants may also regain their driving privileges, offering a pathway to getting back on the road.

For those planning to pay their cases off in full, an email to Compliance@seminoleclerk.org is required to initiate the case recall process before making online payments. Further information about the event can be found by visiting seminoleclerk.org/operation-green-light.

Operation Green Light runs both Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group