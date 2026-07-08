Holly Hill marks 125 years with food, music and a drone show

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — The city of Holly Hill is celebrating 125 years.

City officials said Holly Hill marked its official 125th birthday on July 1 and will host a community celebration this fall.

The city will hold its 125th Birthday Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Sunrise Park.

The free event is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will include food trucks, family activities and live music from The Fabulous B Naturals.

The celebration will end with a drone show over the Halifax River, according to the city.

Holly Hill Veteran Plaque

Mayor John Penny said the anniversary is a chance to celebrate Holly Hill’s history and the people who helped shape the city.

“As we honor our past, we also celebrate the bright future ahead and invite everyone to join us this October for a community celebration worthy of this incredible milestone,” Penny said in a statement.

More information is available through Holly Hill Events.

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