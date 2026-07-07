Florida law change will standardize property tax estimates in online listings

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A new Florida law will change how online real estate listings display estimated property taxes for homes.

Beginning Feb. 1, 2027, online residential real estate listing platforms that choose to show estimated property taxes will have to use a standardized method based on the home’s listing price and information from the Florida Department of Revenue.

The goal is to give buyers a more realistic idea of what they may owe after purchasing a home.

Property appraisers said the change addresses a common source of confusion for buyers: listings that show the seller’s current property taxes.

Those numbers can be misleading because when a home changes ownership, its assessed value generally resets to market value. That can leave the new owner with a much higher tax bill than the previous owner paid.

Under the new law, listing platforms that do not provide an estimated tax amount will no longer be able to display the seller’s current property taxes. Instead, they must direct consumers to the county property appraiser’s tax estimator or website.

Pinellas County Property Appraiser Mike Twitty helped push for the change as legislative chair of the Property Appraisers’ Association of Florida.

“Prospective homebuyers deserve property tax information that reflects what they are actually likely to pay — not what the previous owner paid,” Twitty said in a statement.

The proposal was originally filed as Senate Bill 856 and House Bill 827 before being folded into the House tax package, HB 7031E. It became law June 29.

Supporters said the change should help buyers avoid unexpected costs after closing.

“Buying a home is one of the largest financial decisions most Floridians will ever make, and buyers deserve information they can trust,” Sen. Nick DiCeglie said in a statement.

County property appraisers are expected to work with the Florida Department of Revenue and online listing platforms ahead of the law taking effect.

The new requirements begin Feb. 1, 2027.

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