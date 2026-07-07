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Lake County first responders to battle it out in rib-eating contest for charity

The winning team will choose a charity to receive 10% of the restaurant’s sales from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. that day, organizers said

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Rib eating lake county FR
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Lake County first responders are trading badges for barbecue in a rib-eating challenge benefiting charity.

Texas Roadhouse in Mount Dora will host the first annual Battle of the Badges on Monday, July 13.

The competition will include teams from local law enforcement and fire agencies, including the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Umatilla police and fire, Mount Dora police, Eustis police and Tavares police.

Rib eating lake county FR

The rib-eating challenge is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the restaurant at 19210 U.S. Highway 441 in Mount Dora.

The winning team will choose a charity to receive 10% of the restaurant’s sales from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. that day, organizers said.

The event is open to the public.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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