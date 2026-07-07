Lake County first responders to battle it out in rib-eating contest for charity

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Lake County first responders are trading badges for barbecue in a rib-eating challenge benefiting charity.

Texas Roadhouse in Mount Dora will host the first annual Battle of the Badges on Monday, July 13.

The competition will include teams from local law enforcement and fire agencies, including the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Umatilla police and fire, Mount Dora police, Eustis police and Tavares police.

Rib eating lake county FR

The rib-eating challenge is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the restaurant at 19210 U.S. Highway 441 in Mount Dora.

The winning team will choose a charity to receive 10% of the restaurant’s sales from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. that day, organizers said.

The event is open to the public.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group