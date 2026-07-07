Man arrested for assaulting nurses at AdventHealth Hospital in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — The City of DeLand reports that Stephen W. Evans, a patient at AdventHealth Hospital, was arrested and charged with two counts of battery against specified personnel following sexual harassment and assault of two nurses.

The report states that nurses observed Evans making inappropriate comments, touching himself, and, when confronted, forcefully groping them.

The nurses alerted security, who then restrained Evans until the police arrived.

According to the report, he was medically cleared and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

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