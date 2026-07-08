Orange County offers free rides to cooling centers during heat advisory

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is reminding residents where they can cool off during hot weather.

County officials said cooling locations are available year-round at recreation centers, libraries, splash pads, community centers and shelters.

A heat advisory is issued when heat index values are expected to reach 108 to 112 degrees. An extreme heat warning is issued when heat index values are expected to reach 113 degrees or higher, according to Orange County officials.

County leaders said people should call 911 immediately for heat-related emergencies.

When the heat index reaches 103 degrees, LYNX will provide free rides to and from cooling locations, according to the county.

Orange County Parks and Recreation cooling locations are generally open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those locations include:

Barnett Recreation Center

Bithlo Community Park

Goldenrod Recreation Center

Magnolia Park Eco Education Center

Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex

Meadow Woods Recreation Center

Orlo Vista Park

Renaissance Senior Center/South Econ Community Park

Silver Star Recreation Center

Tibet-Butler Nature Preserve

West Orange Recreation Center

Splash pads are also available at several county parks, including Barber Park, Barnett Park, Bithlo Community Park, Capehart Park, Downey Park and Dr. P. Phillips Community Park.

Libraries across Orange County are also listed as cooling locations, including the Orlando Public Library and branches in Alafaya, Chickasaw, Eatonville, Fairview Shores, Hiawassee, North Orange, South Creek, South Trail, Southeast, Southwest, Washington Park, West Oaks, Windermere and Winter Garden.

Community centers are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., though some locations have adjusted hours. Those include East Orange Community Center, Holden Heights Community Center, John Bridges Community Center, Maxey Community Center, Multicultural Center, Taft Community Center and Willow Street Community Center.

County officials also listed several homeless shelters and outreach centers as cooling locations, including Christian Service Center, Matthew’s Hope, Samaritan Resource Center, United Against Poverty, Transformation Village and SALT Outreach locations.

Orange County said residents can find more information about extreme heat safety and cooling locations on the county’s website.

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