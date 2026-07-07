Orlando Fire Chief Revoldt announces immediate retirement

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Fire Chief Jason Revoldt has retired effective immediately, according to a message sent to Orlando Fire Department employees.

The message said Revoldt submitted his retirement Tuesday.

“We’re thankful for his leadership and his 24 years of service to our community,” the message said.

Chief Shannon Teamer, the department’s executive deputy chief, will handle day-to-day operations during the transition.

“I am confident that during this transition, the men and women of the Orlando Fire Department will continue to serve our community and provide the highest level of service that has become the standard of OFD,” the message said.

No additional details about the reason for Revoldt’s retirement were immediately provided.

Channel 9 has reached out to the city of Orlando for more information.

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