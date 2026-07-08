Daytona Beach Shores residents push for name change to “The Shores”

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — The city of Daytona Beach Shores could soon just be called “The Shores.”

City leaders have approved the initial reading of an ordinance, bringing the name change closer to becoming official.

The push came directly from the community. In a survey, 66 percent of residents said they wanted Daytona Beach dropped from the city’s name.

Despite those calls for change, some in the community are skeptical.

“Lots of money and lots of bureaucracy and that’s going to affect every business also. Not just the city,” said Stan Dorfman.

Dorfman, from the Daytona Board Store in Daytona Beach Shores, said many people stumble upon the shop because it’s named after the neighboring city to the north.

“You’re negating the history of Daytona Beach, and I’ve lived in this community for 50 years,” said Dorfman.

Some argue that breaking away from Daytona Beach might open up new opportunities for the city.

“Because when I think of Daytona, I think of Bike Week and I think of Daytona 500,” said Carissa Laboy.

Laboy and her husband are considering expanding their business from the West Coast to the East Coast and said a rebrand could attract other potential investors.

“We started seeing all the businesses closed, all the inns and hotels are rundown. Nobody is putting any money here to build it back up,” said Laboy.

If the plan is approved, the cost to change city signs will be approximately $277,000, and updating residents’ IDs would be around $6.25.

The name drop passed its first step last night during a city commission meeting, if it passes July 28th, it will officially be on the November ballot for voters to decide.

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