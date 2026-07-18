Panhandle could see the biggest impacts from developing Gulf system

ORLANDO, Fla. — The threat of tropical activity in the Gulf increased again Saturday afternoon, with a tropical depression possible by early next week.

An upper-level low, now designated Invest 91L, continues to produce rain and storms in the northeastern Gulf, and the chance of further development has increased somewhat.

Tropics 7/18 530p Update (WFTV)

The National Hurricane Center is now giving this area a 40% chance of development.

More models now indicate slow development of 91L over the next several days as it drifts northward in the Gulf.

Tropics 7/18 530p Update (WFTV)

It is now looking likely that the complex will continue to drift northward toward the Florida Panhandle or push northwestward toward the northern Gulf coast.

For Central Florida, drier air will continue to move into the region, keeping just scattered PM storms in the forecast.

Tropics 7/18 530p Update (WFTV)

Storm activity will likely remain scattered as we move into next week, with 91L expected to stay well west of the area.

The biggest impacts from 91L would likely occur in the Big Bend and Panhandle areas, with heavy rainfall the largest concern.

Tropics 7/18 530p Update (WFTV)

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on this system over the next several days.

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