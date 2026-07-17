Former NFL player arrested in arson fire at West Melbourne landscaping business

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — West Melbourne police have arrested a recently fired employee accused of setting an arson fire that heavily damaged Tropic Care of Florida, a landscaping business that has operated for 35 years.

Police say 26-year-old Javian A’Trell Hawkins intentionally set multiple company vehicles on fire early Wednesday morning after entering the secured property on Progress Circle and obtaining gasoline from an unlocked work vehicle. The flames spread to the business, causing extensive damage.

Hawkins is a former Cocoa High School Tiger who was a member of the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams. Owner Tony Romano said the company is already working to rebuild and keep employees paid.

“It’s an unfortunate situation, but I’m very fortunate to have great neighbors, and people have come together,” Romano said. Hawkins was arrested on Thursday and is being held in the Brevard County Jail on a nearly 300,000 dollar bond. He faces multiple charges, including arson, burglary, and criminal mischief.

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