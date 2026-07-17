Storms will fade tonight as drier air moves in for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — After an active Friday of rain and storms, some drier air is expected to move in for the weekend.

The rain and storms will fade away this evening, with some clouds remaining overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

Evening Forecast: Friday, July 17, 2026 (WFTV)

Lower rain and storm chances are expected for Saturday. Some drier air will likely move into the area as a low-pressure system forms in the eastern Gulf. Highs for Saturday will be in the mid-90s.

The somewhat lower coverage of PM storms will likely continue into Sunday. The best chance of activity will be in the PM, with highs in the low 90s.

Evening Forecast: Friday, July 17, 2026 (WFTV)

There is some uncertainty about the start of next week, based on any developments in the Gulf. Right now, expect slightly higher chances of rain and storms Monday and Tuesday, with temps in the low-to-mid 90s.

Scattered PM storms will likely continue into the middle of next week, with highs holding in the mid-90s.

Evening Forecast: Friday, July 17, 2026 (WFTV)

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