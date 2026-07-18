Orlando firefighters rescue 70 patrons from disabled Universal Orlando ride

ORLANDO, Fla. — Approximately 70 patrons were safely rescued from a disabled ride at Universal Orlando by the Orlando Fire Department, with no injuries or medical complaints reported.

According to OFD, the patrons had been stranded in an elevated position within an air-conditioned building.

Each patron was individually placed in a safety harness, assisted down the ladders, and removed from the ride within 30 minutes of rescue operations commencing.

No injuries were reported, and no patients required transport following the incident.

Channel 9 has reached out to Universal Orlando for a statement.

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