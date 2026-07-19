Stetson University approves $20 million for academic programs and scholarships

DELAND, Fla. — Stetson University’s Board of Trustees has approved an investment exceeding $20 million in academic programs and scholarships, with implementation set to begin this fall.

A working group comprising faculty, staff, students, alumni, and trustees dedicated the past year to studying enrollment trends, student demand, and labor market projections.

These investments coincide with Stetson reporting a strong fundraising year, with $18 million in gifts and new pledges raised in the last fiscal year, ending June 30. The university also surpassed its annual Stetson Fund goal, which provides unrestricted funds for critical university needs, including scholarships.

One of the academic investments supports Law Ready, a new program that allows Pre-Law students to explore legal careers from their first day and reside together in the new Lynn Hall residence.

Additional investments include an immersion lab, a sales accelerator program, and an investment center within the School of Business Administration. These enhancements to academic programs build on the success of the Roland George Investments Program, in which students manage an $11.5 million portfolio of stocks and bonds.

Stetson’s endowment has grown to $440 million over the past decade through fundraising and effective investment management. Since 2020, the university has raised approximately $235 million toward a goal of $350 million by 2030.

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