Granddaughter’s plea for grandmother’s missing ring after Orange County nursing home stay

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — David and Sharon Cramp had been married since 1941, but last week, Sharon’s health took a turn after she fell, and she was brought to a rehab facility to recover.

Just a few days into her stay, her granddaughter says something happened... the family noticed her wedding band and diamond ring were gone.

Brianna Carson said, “It’s special, and most importantly, it was supposed to be passed down.”

When the rings didn’t turn up, she took to social media and asked pawn shop owners to keep a lookout.

They say Sharon was wearing the ring when she arrived. But by Friday, it had disappeared, prompting them to file a report with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to that report, Sharon’s husband, David, said that the night before, when he visited with her, she still had her wedding ring on. The next day, it was gone.

The family says they searched her room but couldn’t find it.

Today, we spoke with the administrator at Hunters Creek Nursing and Rehab Center. He told us that when a patient is admitted, an inventory of their belongings is taken. The ring was not listed in their report.

They also noted Sharon had recently been at a hospital and another facility.

The center says it reported the missing item to the Department of Children and Families, the Agency for Health Care Administration, and the Sheriff’s Office as is protocol.

But the family is desperate. Brianna says she was to be buried with the ring her husband gave her back in 1941.

But there isn’t much time. Sharon died this Tuesday, and her funeral is in a few days.

Brianna told us, “I would either like us to be refunded the amount that the cost of the ring is, or for them to find the exact ring and replace it — or find the ring.”

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