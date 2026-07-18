Scattered storms will fade tonight as dry air moves in for Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a fairly quiet and warm start to the weekend, and more dry air is expected for Sunday.

The scattered showers and storms will fade away this evening, with some clouds remaining overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, July 18, 2026 (WFTV)

Fairly low storm chances will continue into Sunday. An upper-level low, designated Invest 91L, will continue to churn in the northeastern Gulf, dragging drier air into the area.

Just scattered PM storms are anticipated for Sunday, with highs in the low 90s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, July 18, 2026 (WFTV)

It now looks like 91L will remain farther west of the area, allowing drier air to remain in place for Monday. Once again, scattered PM storms will develop with highs in the low 90s.

Even drier air is anticipated midweek. This will lower storm chances further, with widely scattered activity Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps will be in the mid-90s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, July 18, 2026 (WFTV)

The low rain chances continue to close out the week, with highs holding in the mid 90s through Friday.

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