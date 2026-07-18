Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died following a single-vehicle crash in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Bill Beck Boulevard near Line Drive. Troopers said the rider left the roadway while negotiating a curve before striking a curb and a utility pole.

The rider, an adult man whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, FHP said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to positively identify the victim before his name is released.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

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