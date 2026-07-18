CENTRAL FLORIDA — Central Florida is continuing to see impacts today from the disorganized area of storms in the eastern Gulf.

This area has not become a tropical low; however, it has a 30% chance of developing over the next 3 to 5 days.

Northern Gulf disturbance has 30% chance of tropical development NHC continues monitoring a disturbance in the northern Gulf as warm waters and scattered thunderstorms persist

We are tracking rain chances starting this afternoon with isolated thunderstorms and a few pockets of heavy rain. Better rain chances will start to build in the early evening after daytime heating, with a surge of moisture expected.

Central Florida sees increasing rain chances as Gulf disturbance remains disorganized A disorganized Gulf disturbance continues to bring scattered storms and rising rain chances to central Florida

Temperatures will be held in check with highs in the mid-90s. The heat index will still reach the upper 90s for areas like Orlando, but could still reach the triple digits along the Atlantic coast.

The rain chances over the next few days will be heavily determined by what happens in the Gulf. Confidence will remain low until a true tropical low forms or dissipates.

Central Florida sees increasing rain chances as Gulf disturbance remains disorganized A disorganized Gulf disturbance continues to bring scattered storms and rising rain chances to central Florida

If it forms, rain chances in central Florida will likely decrease as moisture pushes west. If the low does not form, the rain chances in central Florida will hold steady.

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