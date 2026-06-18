Dangerous heat and strong thunderstorms expected Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 has issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday as dangerous heat and humidity will combine to create potentially hazardous conditions across Central Florida.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for nearly all of Central Florida from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s Thursday afternoon, but when combined with the tropical humidity, it will feel much hotter.

Heat index values will soar above 100 degrees area-wide, with some locations reaching as high as 110 degrees.

If you’ll be spending time outdoors on Thursday, be sure to take precautions.

Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, even for a short time.

As we head into the afternoon and evening hours, we’ll once again see scattered showers and thunderstorms develop across the area.

The best chances for rain and storms will be across the eastern half of Central Florida, where sea breeze interactions will help spark storm activity.

While not everyone will see rain, any storms that develop could bring heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

The rain may provide temporary relief from the heat, but it will also add to the muggy conditions.

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