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Lake County Fire Rescue earns international accreditation for emergency dispatch

The designation recognizes the center’s handling of medical and fire emergency calls

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Lake County logo (WFTV)
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Fire Rescue’s Emergency Dispatch Center has earned international reaccreditation for its handling of medical and fire emergency calls.

The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch approved the center as an Accredited Center of Excellence in Emergency Medical Dispatch and Emergency Fire Dispatch.

The accreditation evaluates emergency communication centers based on their oversight, quality assurance processes and use of data to improve operations. The designation remains valid for three years.

Lake County is the 125th emergency medical dispatch center and the 23rd emergency fire dispatch center to earn the recognition, according to the county.

Fire Chief Jim Buchanan and the department’s Emergency Dispatch Quality Assurance Team will be recognized as Lake County’s Team of the Quarter during the County Commission meeting July 28.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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