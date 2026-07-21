Man found dead in Withlacoochee River near River Junction Campground

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday morning in the Withlacoochee River near River Junction Campground in Webster.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said a fisherman discovered the body around 9:47 a.m. Deputies and emergency crews responded to the scene.

The man is described as a Hispanic male between 30 and 50 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, with short black hair and a goatee. No identification was found.

Investigators believe he may have been swimming alone. There are no signs of foul play at this time. The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621.

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