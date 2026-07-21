Tropical Storm Bertha threatens Gulf Coast with heavy rain and flooding

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Bertha is holding steady as a moderately strong storm with winds of 60 miles per hour.

Tropical Storm Bertha Tropical Storm Bertha is holding steady as a moderately strong storm with winds of 60 miles per hour.

The strongest winds are remaining offshore as the eye passes 75 mi south of Pensacola, Florida, this evening.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Apalachicola through the Mississippi Delta in Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Bertha Tropical Storm Bertha is holding steady as a moderately strong storm with winds of 60 miles per hour.

A coastal flood warning has also been issued for the Mississippi and Louisiana coastlines, where the heaviest rain and strongest storm surge are expected tomorrow.

Tropical Storm Bertha Tropical Storm Bertha is holding steady as a moderately strong storm with winds of 60 miles per hour.

Thanks to the dry air north of the storm, it is unlikely to become much stronger than it is now. Tropical-storm-force winds are expected to persist until landfall, which should occur midday Wednesday.

It will steadily weaken as it moves through Louisiana and eventually into Texas as a tropical depression.

The storm is expected to be entirely dissipated by the beginning of this weekend.

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