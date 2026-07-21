Man pleads not guilty to Sanford Buddhist temple arson charge

SANFORD, Fla. — The man accused of setting fire to a Buddhist temple in Sanford has pleaded not guilty, according to court records.

Singhasouk Phanouvong (pronounced SEE-ah-nook Soo-fan-ew-vong) is charged in connection with the fire that broke out in May.

Sanford police say Phanouvong led officers on a multi-county chase before he was eventually taken into custody. Authorities tracked him across four different counties before placing him in handcuffs.

No additional details about a possible motive have been released.

Phanouvong is scheduled to return to court on September 9.

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