Sanford temple arson suspect captured after police chase, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police say a Georgia man who set fire to a Buddhist temple in Sanford over the weekend is now behind bars.

Police said state troopers arrested Singhasouk Phanouvong, 51, after he took off and led them on a chase into Volusia and Flagler counties Saturday night.

Phanouvong, of Atlanta, faces several charges that include arson and burglary.

Investigators said the suspect set fire to the Wat Navaram Buddhist Temple on Narscissus Avenue in Sanford.

He was booked into the Volusia County Jail without bond early Sunday and is expected to make his initial court appearance Monday afternoon.

Channel 9’s Sabrina Maggiore is gathering the latest details on this story. Be sure to monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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