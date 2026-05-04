FHP: 3 dead, several hurt in DeLeon Springs multi-vehicle crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating of a deadly crash in DeLeon Springs, Volusia County.

10:45 a.m. update:

Investigators said the crash involved two sport utility vehicles — a 2023 Honda CR-V and a 2021 Ford Expedition.

Troopers said preliminary evidence shows the Honda was traveling eastbound on SR-40, west of Lake Winona Road, and the Ford was traveling westbound on SR-40, west of Lake Winona Road.

Investigators believe the Honda entered the westbound lane into the direct path of the Ford, which caused the SUVs to collide head-on.

FHP said all three occupants in the Honda CR-V died at the crash site.

Four occupants inside the Ford Expedition were all transported to the hospital, troopers said.

Investigators are still working to confirm the identifies of all occupants involved.

There is currently roadblock for both directions of travel on State Road 40.

Channel 9’s Demie Johnson is on scene and will have the latest beginning at noon on Eyewitness News.

Original story:

Three people are confirmed dead following a fatal multi-vehicle crash at State Road 40 and Lake Winona Road in the DeLeon Springs area.

Florida Highway Patrol said the incident involved three vehicles and the roadway is currently closed to traffic.

Several other injuries were also reported at the scene and responders are currently attending to those hurt, FHP said.

Channel 9’s Demie Johnson is heading to the area and will have the latest on this breaking story on Eyewitness Noon beginning at noon.

An official release regarding the crash will be distributed by the Troop D PAO office once all information is received.

©2026 Cox Media Group