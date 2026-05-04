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Vote-by-mail requests and emergency preparedness on agenda for election officials

Officials are also expected to address vote-by-mail requests

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Election 2026 Georgia A person walks past a voting sign during the first day of early voting for the primary elections at the Dunwoody Library in Atlanta, Monday, April 27, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (Miguel Martinez/AP)
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Election officials from across Central Florida are set to discuss preparations for the 2026 election cycle during a panel event this week.

Supervisors of elections from Orange County, Osceola County and Seminole County will take part in the discussion Wednesday in Orlando.

According to organizers, topics will include changes from previous elections, voter expectations and emergency preparedness.

Officials are also expected to address vote-by-mail requests, noting that previous requests have expired and must be resubmitted ahead of upcoming elections.

The panel is scheduled from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office on West Kaley Street.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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