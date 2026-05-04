Vote-by-mail requests and emergency preparedness on agenda for election officials

ORLANDO, Fla. — Election officials from across Central Florida are set to discuss preparations for the 2026 election cycle during a panel event this week.

Supervisors of elections from Orange County, Osceola County and Seminole County will take part in the discussion Wednesday in Orlando.

According to organizers, topics will include changes from previous elections, voter expectations and emergency preparedness.

Officials are also expected to address vote-by-mail requests, noting that previous requests have expired and must be resubmitted ahead of upcoming elections.

The panel is scheduled from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office on West Kaley Street.

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