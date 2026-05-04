Driver killed in Melbourne motorcycle accident, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — On May 3, the Melbourne Police Department received a 911 call reporting a vehicle crash near Montreal Ave and Highland Ave.

Upon arrival, it was found that a black motorcycle had left the roadway, hitting an aluminum fence, a concrete light pole, and a concrete fence post. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet.

Brevard County Fire Rescue teams responded and transported the driver to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, he died from his injuries there and was pronounced deceased.

Police identify the driver as 24-year-old Omar Benkhye from Palm Bay. As a result of the crash, all lanes of traffic were closed for several hours.

Law enforcement confirms that this case is still active.

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