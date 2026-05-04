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Driver killed in Melbourne motorcycle accident, police say

Tragic motorcycle crash in Melbourne results in fatality. Driver, Omar Benkhye, succumbed to injuries after hitting barriers. Investigation ongoing.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Marked road Close up of asphalt road with yellow marking
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

MELBOURNE, Fla. — On May 3, the Melbourne Police Department received a 911 call reporting a vehicle crash near Montreal Ave and Highland Ave.

Upon arrival, it was found that a black motorcycle had left the roadway, hitting an aluminum fence, a concrete light pole, and a concrete fence post. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet.

Brevard County Fire Rescue teams responded and transported the driver to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, he died from his injuries there and was pronounced deceased.

Police identify the driver as 24-year-old Omar Benkhye from Palm Bay. As a result of the crash, all lanes of traffic were closed for several hours.

Law enforcement confirms that this case is still active.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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