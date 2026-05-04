Florida’s Space Coast breaks 60-year-old record with 5 rocket launches in April

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s Space Coast set a new milestone in April, supporting launches from five different types of rockets in a single month, according to Space Launch Delta 45.

Officials said the achievement breaks a more than 60-year-old record of four unique launch vehicles, last set in the 1960s.

The launches were conducted along the Eastern Range, which includes Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Kennedy Space Center.

The five rocket types launched in April included:

NASA’s Space Launch System

United Launch Alliance Atlas V

Blue Origin New Glenn

SpaceX Falcon 9

SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Space Force officials said the milestone reflects the rapid growth of the space industry and increasing demand for launches.

They also credited coordination between military and commercial partners, along with advancements in reusable rocket technology.

The Space Coast is considered one of the busiest spaceports in the world, and officials say the record highlights its expanding role in both government and commercial space missions.

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