Booking.com offering $1 Route 66 trip with $10K in credits and a car

ORLANDO, Fla. — Booking.com is offering a limited-time $1 road trip experience along Route 66 that includes thousands of dollars in travel perks. But only a handful of travelers will be able to book it.

The promotion, tied to the highway’s 100th anniversary, allows users to reserve one of three classic cars for a four-day trip from Albuquerque to Santa Fe, New Mexico.

According to the company, the $1 booking includes:

A three-night stay

$10,000 in Booking.com travel credits

A professional photoshoot

Use of a classic car, including a DeLorean, Volkswagen bus or Ford Thunderbird

Bookings open May 20 at noon Eastern and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Due to the limited number of vehicles, availability is expected to sell out quickly.

The trip is scheduled for June 25 through June 28.

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