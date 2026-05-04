Medical episode leads to collision between sedan and school bus in Central Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a sedan collided with a school bus on May 4, at 9:02 a.m. in Marion County. The incident took place at the intersection of US 441 and SE 176th Street.

The report states that the sedan driver moved into the left turn lane after a medical emergency, causing a collision. Of the 27 students on the school bus, two, along with the driver of the sedan, were taken to a nearby hospital for medical care.

After the impact, both vehicles moved onto the grass shoulder, south of the crash location. The school bus had 27 students on board at the time of the crash.

The 21-year-old male sedan driver from Ocala sustained minor injuries in the crash while wearing a seat belt.

The school bus was driven by a 66-year-old female, also from Ocala. She reported no injuries from the collision and was wearing a seat belt.

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