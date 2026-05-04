President Trump approves extended red snapper season for Florida fishermen

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — President Trump has approved a plan allowing fishermen in Volusia County, Florida, to manage their own red snapper season, which has been extended to 39 days.

This decision marks a significant shift in how the season will be managed at a local level.

This change is expected to boost the local economy and conservation efforts by allowing states to launch their own data-collection programs, leading to more accurate estimates of the red snapper population.

The move was welcomed by local fishing charter owners, who have been campaigning for an extended season for years.

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