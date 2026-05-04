Orlando Magic fire head coach Jamahl Mosley

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jamahl Mosley has been dismissed as head coach of the Orlando Magic. President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced the decision today.

Mosley’s dismissal follows five seasons with the Magic, during which the team compiled a regular-season record of 189-221 (.461). The team advanced to the playoffs three times under his leadership.

Jeff Weltman, President of Basketball Operations for the Orlando Magic, expressed gratitude for Mosley’s contributions. “We’re grateful to Jamahl (Mosley) for all he’s done for the Orlando Magic,” Weltman said.

“We appreciate his leadership and the positive contributions he made as head coach. While this was a difficult decision, we feel it’s time for a new voice and fresh perspective.

We wish Jamahl and his family nothing but the best.” Mosley became the 15th head coach in Orlando Magic history on July 11, 2021.

Under his tenure, the team made playoff appearances in the 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

In the most recent season, Orlando finished with a 45-37 (.549) record. The team was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in seven games

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