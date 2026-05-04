New Smyrna Beach man pleads guilty to $245K veterans benefits fraud

ORLANDO, Fla. — A New Smyrna Beach man has pleaded guilty to receiving stolen government money after prosecutors said he fraudulently collected nearly $245,000 in veterans disability benefits.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, 73-year-old Jerry Smith admitted to falsely claiming he was legally blind in order to obtain benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Prosecutors said Smith received $244,953.70 in disability compensation between 2017 and 2021.

In reality, officials said Smith’s vision was significantly better than he had reported. Investigators said he was able to drive, read, navigate stores, conduct transactions and work as a firearms specialist and school guardian.

Smith pleaded guilty to one count of receiving stolen government money. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

The case was investigated by the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General.

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