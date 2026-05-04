New Suncoast Credit Union branch aims to serve growing Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Suncoast Credit Union opened a new branch in Davenport as part of its continued expansion across Central Florida.

The branch, which opened April 27, is located at 2586 Jacks Road near U.S. Highway 27 and Sand Mine Road.

The credit union said the new location is aimed at improving access to financial services in rapidly growing Polk County.

According to the company, the branch offers standard banking services including deposits, loan payments, new accounts and lending support. It also includes features such as instant-issue debit cards and an interactive teller machine.

Suncoast Credit Union currently operates two other branches in Polk County, both located in Lakeland.

A grand opening event is planned for a later date.

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