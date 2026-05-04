Spirit leaves major void at Orlando Int’l Airport as tourists look for affordable alternatives

ORLANDO, Fla. — Empty ticket counters and deserted gates have quickly become the new normal for Spirit Airlines at airports around the country.

That was certainly the case Monday morning at Orlando International Airport.

Spirit Airlines shuts down One economist tells WFTV that tourists might soon have to choose between airline tickets and theme park tickets. (WFTV staff)

After 34 years, Spirit Airlines is out of business. The South Florida based airline has been struggling for years. It filed for bankruptcy twice in 2024 and 2025. The company tried to land a $500 million bailout with the Trump Administration, but that fell through.

It is suspected that Spirit’s shutdown will have a major impact on Central Florida’s economy. Families travel to the area for the theme parks and beaches. Many said they flew Spirit because it was affordable.

Spirit Airlines shuts down One economist tells WFTV that tourists might soon have to choose between airline tickets and theme park tickets. (WFTV staff)

Economist Sean Snaith said he believes families will have to choose between paying more for airline tickets or tickets to theme parks.

“It adds to the chaos over hanging the economy right now,” Snaith said.

In March, Spirit had nearly half a million passengers at Orlando International Airport.

Spirit Airlines shuts down One economist tells WFTV that tourists might soon have to choose between airline tickets and theme park tickets. (WFTV staff)

During the next week, Spirit Airlines was scheduled to operate 237 flights out of Orlando to 46 different domestic and international destinations.

In 2025, more than 6 million people flying in and out of OIA flew on Spirit, making it the airports third largest carrier.

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