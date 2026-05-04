‘Rubble everywhere’: Van crashes into east Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A van has crashed into a house in east Orange County.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. along Alafaya Woods Court, off Alafaya Trail.

Channel 9 is near the scene of the crash and confirmed the vehicle was still up against the home as of around 6:30 a.m.

Van crashes into east Orange County home The van ended up partially in a man's living room at a home off Alafaya Woods Court. (WFTV staff)

Some of the signage on the van read “Party Rentals.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office initially reported the crash with injuries.

WFTV talked to the resident of the home who said he was sleeping on the couch when the impact happened. He showed us some of the damage inside the home.

0 of 13 Van crashes into east Orange County home The van ended up partially in a man's living room at a home off Alafaya Woods Court. (WFTV staff) Van crashes into east Orange County home The van ended up partially in a man's living room at a home off Alafaya Woods Court. (WFTV staff) Van crashes into east Orange County home The van ended up partially in a man's living room at a home off Alafaya Woods Court. (WFTV staff) Van crashes into east Orange County home The van ended up partially in a man's living room at a home off Alafaya Woods Court. (WFTV staff) Van crashes into east Orange County home The van ended up partially in a man's living room at a home off Alafaya Woods Court. (WFTV staff) Van crashes into east Orange County home The van ended up partially in a man's living room at a home off Alafaya Woods Court. (WFTV staff) Van crashes into east Orange County home The van ended up partially in a man's living room at a home off Alafaya Woods Court. (WFTV staff) Van hits house in east Orange County It happened early Monday off Alafaya Woods Court. (WFTV staff) Van crashes into east Orange County home The van ended up partially in a man's living room at a home off Alafaya Woods Court. (WFTV staff) Van hits house in east Orange County It happened early Monday off Alafaya Woods Court. (WFTV staff) Van hits house in east Orange County It happened early Monday off Alafaya Woods Court. (WFTV staff)

“When I opened my eyes, my whole vision was clouded with dust, and I was coughing all sorts, and I realized I was covered by a door and some cinder blocks... and there was just rubble everywhere,” Tyler Fahy said.

Tyler Fahy Fahy said he woke up in a cloud of dust and underneath rubble after a van crashed into his home early Monday. (WFTV staff)

WFTV has reached out to deputies and fire officials to learn more about who was driving the van and if anyone inside of it was hurt.

This is a developing story. Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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