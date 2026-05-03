Wedding-bound driver arrested for speeding over 100 mph

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A driver heading to a wedding was pulled over after deputies say he was clocked speeding well over the limit during a weekend traffic enforcement operation.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Caleb Sanchez was conducting speed enforcement Saturday morning on Interstate 95 when he spotted a vehicle traveling at high speed.

Deputies said Christopher Jones was driving 101 mph while reportedly on his way to a wedding and running late.

The agency said there were no warnings issued during the stop, and Jones was taken into custody and transported to the Ivey’s Iron Bar Lodge.

Officials highlighted the stop as part of “Super Speeder Saturday,” a traffic enforcement effort focused on excessive speeding.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office credited Deputy Sanchez for helping keep roads safe during the operation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group