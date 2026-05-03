Missing endangered man with dementia last seen in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered man who was last seen Sunday morning.

According to the Port Orange Police Department, 74-year-old Thomas Clark, who has been diagnosed with dementia, left his residence in the area of Spruce Creek Road and Nova Road.

Police said Clark was last seen driving a red 1995 Jeep Wrangler with a black soft top and no license plate. He was described as wearing a red shirt, red shorts, red shoes, and a tan hat.

Investigators said Clark is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen traveling in an unknown direction with no known destination.

Anyone who sees Clark or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Port Orange Police Department through the Volusia Communications Center at 386-248-1777.

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