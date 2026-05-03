Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopens at Disney World with new upgrades

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A fan-favorite ride is back in action at Walt Disney World Resort.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad has officially reopened following a refurbishment, bringing updated track, refreshed trains, and new visual effects to the classic attraction.

Disney says the updates were designed to maintain the ride’s original storytelling while enhancing movement and adding new immersive details, including glowing cavern scenes deep inside the mountain.

The refurbishment also includes a lowered height requirement of 38 inches, allowing more younger guests to experience what’s known as “the wildest ride in the wilderness.”

The attraction, located inside Magic Kingdom, remains one of the park’s most iconic rides, now with a mix of classic thrills and new magic for riders.

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