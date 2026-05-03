Universal’s Volcano Bay Nights kicks off summer fun in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A popular after-hours event is making waves again at Universal Orlando Resort.

Volcano Bay Nights has officially returned, with the first events taking place this weekend at Universal Volcano Bay. The limited-capacity nighttime event gives guests exclusive access to the water park after dark.

Running from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on select nights, the event features shorter wait times on attractions, a live DJ, and special appearances from DreamWorks characters.

Guests can also enjoy exclusive food and beverage offerings while experiencing popular rides like the Krakatau Aqua Coaster under the lights.

Volcano Bay Nights is part of a broader lineup of seasonal offerings at Universal Orlando this summer, as the resort leans into extended hours and limited-time experiences.

Tickets are sold separately from regular park admission and are available for select dates throughout the summer.

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