Ex-Marion County firefighters plead guilty to hazing co-worker

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Three former Marion County firefighters have pleaded guilty to hazing a co-worker, thereby avoiding incarceration. This case has been under coverage since November.

Seth Day, Edward Kenny, and Tate Trauthwein were initially assigned to train Kayne Stuart at Station 21. However, they engaged in hazing the rookie firefighter by restraining him, waterboarding him, and attempting to seize his phone.

During the hearing, Stuart testified that he supported the terms of the plea agreement.

When asked if he supported the plea deal, Stuart responded affirmatively and concurred with its acceptance, stating, “Yes, sir. Do you want me to accept it? Yes sir. 100 percent. Yes, sir.”

The three individuals are now required to perform community service, undergo one year of probation, and complete courses in anger management and anti-bullying. Additionally, six other fire rescue employees were dismissed in connection with this incident.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group