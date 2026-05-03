USF recovery teams assess damage to Marine Science Lab after weekend fire

TAMPA, Fla. — University of South Florida President Moez Limayem issued a statement after a structure fire caused extensive damage to the Marine Science Laboratory (MSL) on the university’s St. Petersburg campus. Early evaluations suggest the building might be a total loss, but fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Emergency personnel responded to the blaze, which occurred after lightning was reported in the area around the time the fire started.

According to the statement, St. Pete Fire Rescue and other agencies worked late into the night to extinguish the fire. There is no ongoing public safety threat, and no hazardous materials were released after the incident.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to St. Pete Fire Rescue. The full damage assessment is ongoing and will be completed once it is safe to enter the building.

USF recovery teams are working with the College of Marine Science to prioritize key research material and equipment for salvage assessment. This process will begin once the building is cleared for entry.

“The university’s immediate focus is on the well-being of its community members and maintaining academic and research continuity. Officials are working to relocate any classes or exams scheduled to be held in the affected area. Alternative spaces are being considered for researchers, students, and staff using the MSL facility. The “Sailebration” event in St. Pete, celebrating graduating students, will go on as planned. No other campus buildings were damaged by the fire. " — -USF President Moez Limayem

Limayem confirms classes and business operations have resumed on the St. Petersburg campus except for the MSL building and facilities on Peninsula Drive, including the Knight Oceanographic Research Center and the Plant Operations/Receiving facility.

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