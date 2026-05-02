CENTRAL FLORIDA — Multiple weather alerts have been posted for multiple Central Florida Counties as severe weather moves through the area. Please check all updates below for all warnings and end times.

2:58 UPDATE

The Tornado Watch has been cancelled for Sumter county.

The severe weather threat is that area has ended.

The Tornado Watch continues for the remainder of Central Florida until 6 pm.

Tornado Watch Update 3:00 PM

2:51 UPDATE

A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for northeastern Brevard County until 3:15 pm.

This includes Cape Canaveral and Cocoa Beach.

Movement is to the east at 30 mph.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and large hail.

A Tornado Watch continues for the majority of Central Florida through 6 pm.

Weather warnings issued for multiple Central Florida counties 2:51 update

2:48 UPDATE

The Tornado Watch has been canceled for Marion and Flagler counties.

The severe weather threat in those areas has ended.

The Tornado Watch continues for the remainder of Central Florida until 6 pm.

tornado cancel 5-2-26 update

canceled

2:25 UPDATE

A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for southeastern Seminole, northwestern Brevard and southeastern Volusia counties until 3 pm.

This includes Oak Hill.

Movement is to the east at 30 mph.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and large hail.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for all of Central Florida until 6 pm, and additional strong to severe storms are likely in the area this afternoon.

SEVERE T STORM WARNING 5-2-26 3:00PM

ORIGINAL STORY

A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for Seminole, central Orange, and south-central Volusia counties until 2:30 pm.

SEVERE T STORM WARNING 5-2-26 2:30PM

This includes Oviedo.

Movement is to the east at 20 mph.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and large hail.

A Tornado Watch continues for all of Central Florida until 6 pm, and additional strong to severe storms are likely in the area this afternoon.

Tornado watch issued for Central Florida A tornado watch has been issued for all of central Florida until 6:00 p.m. tonight.

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