CENTRAL FLORIDA — We have issued a weather alert day for Saturday due to strong thunderstorm potential, wind gusts up to 60 mph, and afternoon fire danger.

The first impact we will see during the morning hours is stronger winds. Consistent winds range from 15 to 25 mph, while gusts could reach 35 mph.

Strong storms, 60 MPH gusts & fire danger possible across Central Florida Afternoon storms may bring damaging gusts, heavy rain, and isolated tornado risk, while dry, windy conditions raise fire danger earlier in the day.

Both of these values will increase as we progress through the rest of the day. The wind will peak just before the initial line of storms reaches our area. This is where you can find the wind gusts up to 60 mph.

For Marion, Northern Lake, and Sumter counties, you could see this line arrive as early as 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Strong storms, 60 MPH gusts & fire danger possible across Central Florida Afternoon storms may bring damaging gusts, heavy rain, and isolated tornado risk, while dry, windy conditions raise fire danger earlier in the day.

Other impacts that could follow these wins include pockets of heavy rain, small hail in the strongest storms, and isolated tornadoes. Keep in mind that the tornado threat is very low but cannot be entirely ruled out.

The increased fire threat comes from the dry conditions we have seen paired with the strong winds that will arrive ahead of the rain.

These factors combined mean a forest fire could spread quickly, and as a result, a red flag warning has been issued for portions of Brevard County and Osceola County.

All severe weather impacts will be wrapped up by midnight tonight.

Strong storms, 60 MPH gusts & fire danger possible across Central Florida Afternoon storms may bring damaging gusts, heavy rain, and isolated tornado risk, while dry, windy conditions raise fire danger earlier in the day.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group