Orlando Magic’s early lead vanishes as they lose to the Pistons 93-79 in Game 6

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic suffered a crushing loss to the Detroit Pistons 93-79 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
The Magic got off to a hot start in the first half, including a 13-2 run in the second quarter, ending the first half up 22.
The Magic led by as many as 24 in the third quarter, before the Pistons went on a run of their own and outscored the Magic 24-11 in the third.
The Magic struggled on offense in the second half, including 23 consecutive missed field goals, and went 1-20 in the entire fourth quarter.
The Pistons outscored the Magic 55-10 in the second half.
Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane both finished with 17 points each.
Cade Cunningham finished with 32 points.
Game 7 will air on WFTV on Sunday.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2026 Cox Media Group