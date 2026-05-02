Local

Orlando Magic’s early lead vanishes as they lose to the Pistons 93-79 in Game 6

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Pistons Magic Basketball Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, left, tires to get past Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, right, during the first half in Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series, Friday, May 1, 2026, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux/AP)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic suffered a crushing loss to the Detroit Pistons 93-79 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Magic got off to a hot start in the first half, including a 13-2 run in the second quarter, ending the first half up 22.

The Magic led by as many as 24 in the third quarter, before the Pistons went on a run of their own and outscored the Magic 24-11 in the third.

The Magic struggled on offense in the second half, including 23 consecutive missed field goals, and went 1-20 in the entire fourth quarter.

The Pistons outscored the Magic 55-10 in the second half.

Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane both finished with 17 points each.

Cade Cunningham finished with 32 points.

Game 7 will air on WFTV on Sunday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read