Orlando Magic’s early lead vanishes as they lose to the Pistons 93-79 in Game 6

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic suffered a crushing loss to the Detroit Pistons 93-79 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Magic got off to a hot start in the first half, including a 13-2 run in the second quarter, ending the first half up 22.

The Magic led by as many as 24 in the third quarter, before the Pistons went on a run of their own and outscored the Magic 24-11 in the third.

The Magic struggled on offense in the second half, including 23 consecutive missed field goals, and went 1-20 in the entire fourth quarter.

The Pistons outscored the Magic 55-10 in the second half.

Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane both finished with 17 points each.

Cade Cunningham finished with 32 points.

Game 7 will air on WFTV on Sunday.

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