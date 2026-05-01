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Police in Port Orange seek person of interest in burglary

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Port Orange Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify a person of interest in a recent burglary at Winner’s Pub.

On April 28, 2026, POPD were called to the Winner’s Pub in relation to a burglary.

POPD released surveillance video showing the suspect. The footage quality is poor, prompting authorities to ask the community for help.

Anyone with any information is asked to call POPD.

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Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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