Police in Port Orange seek person of interest in burglary

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Port Orange Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify a person of interest in a recent burglary at Winner’s Pub.

On April 28, 2026, POPD were called to the Winner’s Pub in relation to a burglary.

POPD released surveillance video showing the suspect. The footage quality is poor, prompting authorities to ask the community for help.

Anyone with any information is asked to call POPD.

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