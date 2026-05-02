Brevard Zoo extends Illumi-Nature lantern festival through Memorial Day

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo in Melbourne will extend its Illumi-Nature nighttime lantern festival through Memorial Day Weekend.

The event was originally scheduled to end on May 10. It will now run through May 25, offering guests additional opportunities to experience the illuminated sculptures.

The Illumi-Nature festival is powered by LuminoCity Festival, a New York-based company.

LuminoCity Festival Founder and CEO Xiaoyi Chen brought her creations of light and imagination to transform areas of the zoo, including a behind-the-scenes path called “Glowing Gardens” located off the Zoo’s Wild Florida boardwalk.

The Illumi-Nature festival features more than 1,000 larger-than-life whimsical illuminated sculptures. These displays include animals, flowers and mythical creatures, alongside many interactive elements. Guests can stroll through 10 acres of illuminated scenes, which contain more than 500,000 glimmering lights.

Music throughout the zoo enhances the festive atmosphere. Specially curated spring-inspired food and drinks are available. The menu includes items such as hatch green chili flautas, a Memphis chicken sandwich, walking tacos and blueberry lavender spritzers.

Early bird tickets for the event can be purchased for $30 per person at BrevardZoo.org until March 12. After March 12, tickets will be $35 per person. The festival is open on select Thursdays through Sundays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Illumi-Nature festival will conclude its extended run on May 25.

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